FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,609,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.47. 1,671,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

