FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.17. 1,550,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,406. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

