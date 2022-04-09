FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 91.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 5,582,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

