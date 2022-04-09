FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

