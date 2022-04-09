FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.44.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.62 and a 200-day moving average of $491.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $361.88 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

