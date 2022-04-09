FDx Advisors Inc. Has $912,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

