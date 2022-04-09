FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $94.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.