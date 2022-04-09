FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Creative Planning lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.49. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $253.06.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

