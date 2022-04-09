FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $175.80 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

