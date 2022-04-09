FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 286 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $48.34 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

