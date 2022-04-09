FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,479 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.