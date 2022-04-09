FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 113,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,603,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

