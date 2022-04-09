FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $115.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

