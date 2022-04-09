FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $274.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.94 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

