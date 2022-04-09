FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,658 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after purchasing an additional 267,255 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 856,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

