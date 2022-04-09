FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $13.10 on Friday, hitting $1,381.84. The company had a trading volume of 144,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,565. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,404.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,473.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,201.27 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

