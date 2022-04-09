Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of FRT opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

