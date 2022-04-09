Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 1,922 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MYOV stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

