Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.43

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.43 and traded as low as $43.30. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 9,380 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 109.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 208.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

