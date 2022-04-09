Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 12,860 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $57,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,604,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

