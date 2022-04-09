Financial Comparison: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) versus North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC)

North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for North Mountain Merger and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North Mountain Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 100.99%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than North Mountain Merger.

Risk & Volatility

North Mountain Merger has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of North Mountain Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares North Mountain Merger and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North Mountain Merger N/A -118.65% 3.75% Nerdy -7.00% -117.54% -3.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares North Mountain Merger and Nerdy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North Mountain Merger N/A N/A $4.99 million N/A N/A Nerdy $140.66 million 5.10 -$27.33 million ($0.12) -37.83

North Mountain Merger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy.

Summary

North Mountain Merger beats Nerdy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

North Mountain Merger Company Profile (Get Rating)

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. North Mountain Merger Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

