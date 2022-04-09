Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Shares Down 21%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) shares fell 21% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

