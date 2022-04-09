Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.94

Shares of Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.94 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 72.44 ($0.95). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), with a volume of 374,362 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £95.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

