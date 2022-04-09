First Bank & Trust Acquires 3,129 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

