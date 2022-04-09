First Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.81.

NYSE:XPO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.90. 1,986,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

