First Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.97. 5,465,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.82 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

