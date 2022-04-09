First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.50

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 6278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

