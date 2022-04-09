First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

FIBK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FIBK stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 over the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

