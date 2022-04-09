First Interstate Bank Buys 390 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 44,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 320,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 41,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.