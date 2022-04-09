First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $187.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.50.

Shares of FRC opened at $158.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.59. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $153.84 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

