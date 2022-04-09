First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.95

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.24. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 11,758 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 203,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 189,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

