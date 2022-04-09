First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.95

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.24. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 11,758 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FAM)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.