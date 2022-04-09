First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.81% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $518,000.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

