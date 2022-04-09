First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $33.24. Approximately 6,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 21,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02.
