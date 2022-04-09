First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.83. 1,902,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,157,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.