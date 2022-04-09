First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.41

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.41 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 112339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXR. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,707,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,156,000 after acquiring an additional 112,208 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 237,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

