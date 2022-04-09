First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.74 and last traded at $73.46. 6,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 19,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85.
