First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 24,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 69,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29.
