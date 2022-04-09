FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,165.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100,739 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

