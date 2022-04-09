Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FISV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,560,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.