Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) & Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Critical Analysis

Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR – Get Rating) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flasr and Karat Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging $364.24 million 1.00 $20.78 million $1.09 16.83

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Flasr and Karat Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A Karat Packaging 0 0 5 0 3.00

Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.69%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Flasr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Flasr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flasr and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flasr N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging 5.70% 19.79% 10.45%

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Flasr on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flasr (Get Rating)

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

