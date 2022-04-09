FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.53 million during the quarter.

CVE FLY opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$24.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.