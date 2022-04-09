FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.53 million during the quarter.
CVE FLY opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$24.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
