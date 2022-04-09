Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $407.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

