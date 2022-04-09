Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. Fortis has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.