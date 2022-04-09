Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE FT opened at $8.10 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

