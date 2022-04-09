freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock to €27.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. freenet traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on freenet from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get freenet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.