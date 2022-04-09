Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.72. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 5,835 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Friedman Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

