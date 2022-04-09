Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of FRO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.05. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 669.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

