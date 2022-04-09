Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.23.
Shares of FRO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.05. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 669.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.