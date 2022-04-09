FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Trading 2% Higher

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.96 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64). 373,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 318,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.42. The company has a market capitalization of £310.07 million and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

