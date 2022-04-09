fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.89

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 282722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

