FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $260.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a current ratio of 13.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

